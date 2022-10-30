Thomas Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Lee, CHIRMD
Overview
Thomas Lee, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in West Deptford, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 297 Westwood Dr Ste 102, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Lee?
Great chiropractor! Has an amazing staff who works together to make you better.
About Thomas Lee, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891843447
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Thomas Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.