Thomas Logan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Logan, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Logan, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Plano, TX.
Thomas Logan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (425) 890-6239Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Logan?
About Thomas Logan, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1184907024
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Logan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Logan works at
Thomas Logan speaks Spanish.
Thomas Logan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.