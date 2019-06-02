Overview

Dr. Thomas Maciolek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Groton, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Us International University, School Of Professional Psychology, PHD.



Dr. Maciolek works at Fort Hill Counselors, LLC in Groton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.