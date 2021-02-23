Dr. Thomas Manzella, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Manzella, DC is a Chiropractor in Bakersfield, CA.
Bakersfield Chiropractic2920 F St Ste D9, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 324-4568
I been a patient for years. He make you feel welcomed. Excellent bed side manner. If you have any concerns , he will address them. I personally alway highly recommend him to my family and friend. ??
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588756142
Dr. Manzella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzella.
