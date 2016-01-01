See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Thomas Marcinowski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Thomas Marcinowski, PA-C

Thomas Marcinowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Thomas Marcinowski works at Wilmington Health Today's Care in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Thomas Marcinowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health
    5211 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-2072

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
About Thomas Marcinowski, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831166420
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

