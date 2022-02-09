See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Thomas Miller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Thomas Miller, PA-C

Thomas Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Thomas Miller works at BAKERSFIELD FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER-NORTHW in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bakersfield Family Medical Center-northw
    3400 Calloway Dr Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4411
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 09, 2022
    My family has seen Dr. Miller several times and we've always had a good experience.
    — Feb 09, 2022
    Photo: Thomas Miller, PA-C
    About Thomas Miller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407978158
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

