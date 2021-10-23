Dr. Misukanis Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Misukanis Sr, PHD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Misukanis Sr, PHD
Dr. Thomas Misukanis Sr, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Misukanis Sr' Office Locations
Great Oak Senior Care Inc.7800 Metro Pkwy Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55425 Directions (952) 876-0727
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Misukanis was kind, compassionate, and extremely helpful throughout the exam process. He listened to my concerns, was thorough in the testing process, talked with my doctors, and provided me with feedback in words that I understood. I highly recommend him. JZ
About Dr. Thomas Misukanis Sr, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1922168244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misukanis Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misukanis Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Misukanis Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misukanis Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misukanis Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misukanis Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.