Thomas O'Malley
Overview
Thomas O'Malley is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Locations
Infinity Health Associates9171 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (323) 667-6215
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen a handful of therapists, but Tommy was the best. He was my therapist for over 2 years, and he helped me with everything I needed. Particularly, he helped me with my various anxieties, including acknowledging that all my problems were anxiety in the first place. If you told me when I started seeing him that I would be where I was even 6 months later, then I’d say “sign me up.”
About Thomas O'Malley
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
