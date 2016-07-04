Dr. Thomas Osika, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Osika, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Osika, PHD is a Psychologist in Glens Falls, NY.
Dr. Osika works at
Locations
Osika and Scarano Psychological Services PC5 Pine St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 745-0079
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best!
About Dr. Thomas Osika, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700948692
Dr. Osika accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osika works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Osika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osika.
