Thomas Pino, PA-C
Overview of Thomas Pino, PA-C
Thomas Pino, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Thomas Pino works at
Thomas Pino's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 799-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Bokeelia5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Directions (844) 986-3376MondayClosedTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 766-4238Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and easy. Very professional
About Thomas Pino, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1215333943
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Pino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Pino accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Thomas Pino using Healthline FindCare.
Thomas Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Thomas Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Pino.
