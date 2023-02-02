See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Thomas Pino, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Thomas Pino, PA-C

Thomas Pino, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Thomas Pino works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bokeelia, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Pino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers
    7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 799-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Bokeelia
    5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 766-4238
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Quick and easy. Very professional
    Chip and Linda Dietz — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thomas Pino, PA-C
    About Thomas Pino, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1215333943
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Pino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Pino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Thomas Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Pino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

