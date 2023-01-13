See All Chiropractors in Newhall, CA
Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (67)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC is a Chiropractor in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Polucki works at Dr. Thomas Polucki in Newhall, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Thomas Polucki
    Dr. Thomas Polucki
25050 Peachland Ave Ste 105, Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 753-9340
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arm Injuries
Arthritis
Back Pain
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Upper Cervical Technique Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Jan 13, 2023
I had sciatica for over a year and some days we're better than others where I could actually walk, but the pain has been pretty constant for over a year. A family friend recommended that I see Dr. Polucki. Within just a few treatments, the pain reduced enough that I could actually go for a short walk today for the first time in nearly a year. I wish I did that a long time ago. Now I look forward to my walks and losing the weight I've put on over the past year.
    — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811922594
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern California University of Health Sciences
    • Brookdale Community College
