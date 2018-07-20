See All Chiropractors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC is a Chiropractor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Rofrano works at Natural Medicine Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Medicine Clinic Inc.
    2401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 (561) 627-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 20, 2018
After many conventional doctors Dr. Rofrano is the only one that listens to his patient. He is not a one size fits all there are followup appointments and staff that are there to answer your questions. If you are looking for Big Pharma drugs he is not the guy for you. Dr. Tom Rofrano is about plant base diet & life style. In the past my blood work results were considered high but with his diet my Cholesterol levels were lowered by 60-80 pts in just 30 days. This is my experience only.
FS in RPB, FL — Jul 20, 2018
About Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619969607
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Chiropractic College
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rofrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rofrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rofrano works at Natural Medicine Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rofrano’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rofrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rofrano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rofrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rofrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

