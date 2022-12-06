Overview

Dr. Thomas Rupolo, DC is a Chiropractor in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Rupolo works at Lake Clarke Chiropractic in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.