Dr. Thomas Rupolo, DC
Dr. Thomas Rupolo, DC is a Chiropractor in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Lake Clarke Chiropractic1825 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 966-6171
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I was reluctant to ever use a chiropractor even though I have had back problems for many years. Last year my wife had some kind of severe back ache while on a trip and could barely move so while laying around she starts looking up chiropractors in our area and found great reviews for this office. She made an appointment and got right in as soon as we returned. She was greeted by Dr. Tom's wife Dr. Wendy, she evaluated my wife and treated her the same visit. My wife was excited and called me right away telling me I should go she feels so much better and went on to say what a wonderful visit, everyone in the office was so friendly like they have known her for years. Maybe that is because they are such a wonderful family that actually care about their practice and the people they meet. I did make an appointment and have gone on several occasions over the past year each time my back acts up they have relieved my issues perfectly. I am no longer afraid to come to them Highly recommend them
- Chiropractic
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- WORCESTER STATE COLLEGE
Dr. Rupolo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupolo speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupolo.
