Dr. Thomas Sanders, OD
Dr. Thomas Sanders, OD is an Optometrist in Yuba City, CA.
Thomas W. Sanders Od1215 Plumas St Ste 1100, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 671-2822
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sanders is a very warm hearted professional. He made me feel immediately at ease and explained the results of my exam. He was joking and humorous telling me God Bless when I left. I very much so appreciate that he maintains professionalism, has humor and is a good man. I would highly recommend Dr. Sanders. The staff was very helpful and the technician was patient with me when I told her I was having trouble understanding due to traumatic brain injury.
- Optometry
- English
- 1336135086
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
