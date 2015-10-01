Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC is a Chiropractor in Menasha, WI. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Scherer works at
Locations
-
1
Scherer Family Chiropractic, SC - Thomas E Scherer DC884 W Airport Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 383-1824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scherer?
Best Chiropractor I ever went to. He truly is a miracle worker.
About Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1649226960
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.