Thomas Shaughnessy, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Shaughnessy, MA is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.
Thomas Shaughnessy works at
Locations
1
Pathfinder Counseling Inc7511 Little Rd Ste 101, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Directions (727) 817-1360
2
Pathfinder Counseling Inc.37816 State Road 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 417-4359
3
Pathfinder Counseling Inc.12354 Us Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34667 Directions (727) 858-3192Monday1:00pm - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After 40 years of hard drinking, I woke up and said I'm done. My insurance told me after 1 week at Phoenix House in Citra, that I should have to try this on the "outside" since it's my first time quitting drinking. It was actually the first time in my life that I did not have any alcohol to depend on. I got to know the entire staff and loved them all. Tom gave me direct 1 on 1 therapy sessions that were Awesome (especially the memory train trip). Tom is a tough therapist! When I was going voluntarily to group sessions twice a week, many others in session were only there to satisfy a COURT ORDER RELATED TO THEIR OWN CRIMINAL CHARGES! I personally took this a reward because I was in there on MY OWN and I could give these kids my experience in the alcohol and drug world. Best rehab I could ask for! I would love to stop by and see y'all coming up March 4, 2022!!
About Thomas Shaughnessy, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1982796645
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
