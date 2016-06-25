See All Physicians Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Thomas Spindler, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Overview

Thomas Spindler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Thomas Spindler works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital
    OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital
8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278
(317) 802-2000
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Thomas Spindler, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851340368
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Spindler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Spindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Spindler works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Thomas Spindler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Thomas Spindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Spindler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Spindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Spindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

