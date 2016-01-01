Dr. Thomas Stone, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stone, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Stone, OD
Dr. Thomas Stone, OD is an Optometrist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Stone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision801 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 225-2809
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
About Dr. Thomas Stone, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1477541597
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.