Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fairfield, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus.

Dr. Sullivan works at Rachel M Sparn LLC in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rachel M Sparn LLC
    2810 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 874-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus

Brain Tumor
Learning Disabilities
Neuropsychological Testing
Brain Tumor
Learning Disabilities
Neuropsychological Testing

Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316912421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale University Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Merrimack College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Rachel M Sparn LLC in Fairfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

