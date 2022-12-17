See All Chiropractors in Youngstown, OH
Thomas Szalay, CH

Chiropractic
4.9 (29)
Overview

Thomas Szalay, CH is a Chiropractor in Youngstown, OH. 

Thomas Szalay works at Poland Family Chiropractic Inc. in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poland Family Chiropractic Inc.
    8270 Youngstown Pittsburgh Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 757-8077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 17, 2022
    Great job nice people ??
    Ron torday — Dec 17, 2022
    About Thomas Szalay, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144361759
