Thomas Szalay, CH
Overview
Thomas Szalay, CH is a Chiropractor in Youngstown, OH.
Thomas Szalay works at
Locations
Poland Family Chiropractic Inc.8270 Youngstown Pittsburgh Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 757-8077
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great job nice people ??
About Thomas Szalay, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144361759
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Szalay accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Szalay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Szalay works at
29 patients have reviewed Thomas Szalay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Szalay.
