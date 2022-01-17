Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Unger works at
Buffalo Psychology Group290 Woodward Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 833-6084
The Mobility Company Inc336 Harris Hill Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 833-6084
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is very insightful and knowledgeable. He gave me lifelong resources and thought me skills that I carried in my life long after my therapies ended and Im grateful and appreciates his teaching almost everyday. He is a therapist who teaches you how to fish rather than giving you the fish. This might be challenging at first but with patience and commitment it will go a long way and extends beyond the current problems that you are trying to solve. Nothing good in life comes without hard work.
About Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194723510
