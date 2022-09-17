Thomas Vanarnam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Vanarnam, PA
Thomas Vanarnam, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Mr. Van Arnam made me feel comfortable and listened as I described my symptoms. He took steps quickly to diagnose and set up a plan for my recovery. I am much improved and highly recommend this practice !
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902094212
