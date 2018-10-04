Dr. Thomas Weissler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Weissler, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Weissler, OD
Dr. Thomas Weissler, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weissler's Office Locations
- 1 409 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 227-6613
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weissler is great with his patients. He is a very patient man with the elderly also. He is very much a people person.
About Dr. Thomas Weissler, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669510442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.