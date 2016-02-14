Dr. Thomas Wood, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wood, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wood, OD
Dr. Thomas Wood, OD is an Optometrist in Manassas, VA.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Thomas B. Wood Od Pllc10660 Crestwood Dr, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 369-3937
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable, listens to your concerns and questions, and educates you on your eye health.
About Dr. Thomas Wood, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1144220419
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
