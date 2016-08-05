Dr. McCoy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomasin McCoy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomasin McCoy, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Iowa City, IA.
Dr. McCoy works at
Locations
Iowa City Psychology LLC2225 Mormon Trek Blvd Ste 205, Iowa City, IA 52246 Directions (319) 774-8470
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and knowledgeable psychologist, I like her a lot.
About Dr. Thomasin McCoy, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1508200064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
