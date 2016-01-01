See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Thu-Hong Tran, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Thu-Hong Tran, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Thu-Hong Tran works at Henderson Family Health Center in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Institute of Nevada
    98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 868-0327
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Thu-Hong Tran, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    • English
    1710490479
    • 1710490479
