Thu Le, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thu Le, FNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.
Thu Le works at
Locations
DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Omni
- San Joaquin Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Le is very through, cares about you as a person. A kind and caring doctor.
About Thu Le, FNP
- Gastroenterology
- English, Vietnamese
- Female
- 1033698915
Education & Certifications
- AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Thu Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thu Le accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Thu Le using Healthline FindCare.
Thu Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thu Le works at
Thu Le speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Thu Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thu Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thu Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thu Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.