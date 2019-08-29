Tia Kern-Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tia Kern-Butler, PSY
Overview
Tia Kern-Butler, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bradenton, FL.
Tia Kern-Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carter Psychology Center4835 27th St W Ste 125, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 753-0064
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tia Kern-Butler?
I found Dr. Butler an intelligent, sensitive excellently skilled psychotherapist. She assisted me to understand my destructive thoughts & emotions, gain insight & deal positively with the retirement phase of my life. I am 75+ and a former mental health therapist. I recommend Dr. Butler highly!
About Tia Kern-Butler, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184637779
Frequently Asked Questions
Tia Kern-Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tia Kern-Butler works at
11 patients have reviewed Tia Kern-Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tia Kern-Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tia Kern-Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tia Kern-Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.