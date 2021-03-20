Tiffany Carlson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Carlson, LMHC
Overview
Tiffany Carlson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Pompano Beach, FL.
Locations
Grow Therapy10100 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33065 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Banyan Group3898 Via Poinciana Ste 16, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 967-2566
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. I’ve only had one appointment so far but we’ve covered a lot of ground already and got much deeper on the first visit than I expected to go.
About Tiffany Carlson, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
Tiffany Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Carlson accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Tiffany Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Carlson.
