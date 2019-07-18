See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP

Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Tiffany Clendening works at Jim Myer Medical Clinic in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tiffany Clendening's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jim Myer Medical Clinic
    410 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 234-8808

Ratings & Reviews
Based on 2 ratings

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 18, 2019
She's sympathetic and listens. She spends time with you and wants a clear picture of your situation. Appt scheduling is easy.
Ray F. — Jul 18, 2019
Photo: Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP
About Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942770714
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Clendening is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tiffany Clendening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tiffany Clendening works at Jim Myer Medical Clinic in Longview, TX. View the full address on Tiffany Clendening’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tiffany Clendening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Clendening.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Clendening, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Clendening appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

