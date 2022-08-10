Tiffany Dietz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Dietz, PA
Tiffany Dietz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Arlington, VA.
National Spine & Pain Centers - Arlington2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 102, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 738-4336Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Tiffany Dietz wowed me today as kind, caring, supremely competent. After an examination, she suggested a minimally invasive procedure designed to pinpoint my pain source and provide relief, to be doctor-administered. I've been on the hunt for something like this for years and years and years. Presto change-o. Help appears to be on its way.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780187633
