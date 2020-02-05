See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Tiffany Hendrix, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany Hendrix, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Tiffany Hendrix works at Women's Specialty Care in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Hand Center Las Vegas
    880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 255-3547
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tiffany Hendrix, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982945416
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Hendrix works at Women's Specialty Care in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Tiffany Hendrix’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tiffany Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Hendrix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

