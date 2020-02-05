Tiffany Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Hendrix, PA
Offers telehealth
Tiffany Hendrix, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Tiffany Hendrix works at
Brown Hand Center Las Vegas880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 255-3547
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She is great. My partner and I see her yearly for our exams. She's friendly, very intelligent and does her job really well!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982945416
Tiffany Hendrix accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tiffany Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Hendrix.
