Tiffany Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Jennings, PSY
Overview of Tiffany Jennings, PSY
Tiffany Jennings, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Shreveport, LA.
Tiffany Jennings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Tiffany Jennings' Office Locations
-
1
Andy Sibley Counseling Services Inc.920 Pierremont Rd Ste 205, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 606-4785
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Jennings?
Please ignore the negative reviews - situational realties are a part of life and though others have been inconvenienced please do not let these issues dissuade you. Tiffany Jennings came highly recommended to me from a clinical psychologist/clinical associate professor at LSUHS. She helped me with some complicated differential diagnoses and having those answers have helped me in my endeavor to better understand myself and ultimately become the best version of myself.
About Tiffany Jennings, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1912145640
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Jennings works at
7 patients have reviewed Tiffany Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.