Tiffany Kaufman, PA
Tiffany Kaufman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Murrieta, CA.
Tiffany Kaufman's Office Locations
Ageless Grace Laser Skin & Wellness24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 103, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4035
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Visited Tiffany for a routine physical. She was very understanding, and listened intentionally when I asked questions. Her responses were very helpful. It's pretty difficult to find a provider like that these days, so I was really grateful for my visit.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912099557
Tiffany Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Tiffany Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Tiffany Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.