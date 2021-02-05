Overview

Tiffany Miner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Tiffany Miner works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.