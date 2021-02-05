Tiffany Miner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Miner, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Miner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Tiffany Miner works at
Locations
Dallas Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-4400Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Waxahachie Office Permanently Closed1505 W Jefferson St Ste 170, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Miner! She has been my Dermatologist for 5 years and I recommend her to my friends and neighbors who also go! Friendly, beautiful, informative, supportive and prompt!
About Tiffany Miner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1710283783
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Miner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Miner accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tiffany Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Miner.
