Tiffany Peraino

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Tiffany Peraino is a Physician Assistant in Riverside, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5225 Canyon Crest Dr # 71-221, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 202-4578

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 31, 2018
Tiffany is a rare gem. She is extremely intelligent and actually listens to me. I have a great deal of respect for her and I don’t just give out my respect easily to providers no matter how impressive their credentials are. I appreciate all of the help she’s given me since faced with major medical issues and trust her 100%. She listens, she cares, she puts thought into things before taking appropriate actions.
Pizazz in Corona, Ca — Dec 31, 2018
Photo: Tiffany Peraino
About Tiffany Peraino

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124457015
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Tiffany Peraino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tiffany Peraino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Tiffany Peraino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Peraino.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.