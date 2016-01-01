Tiffany Prather, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Prather, PSY
Overview
Tiffany Prather, PSY is a Psychotherapist in Silver Spring, MD.
Tiffany Prather works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy8222 Georgia Ave Fl 2, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Prather?
About Tiffany Prather, PSY
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1003063090
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Prather has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Prather works at
Tiffany Prather has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Prather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.