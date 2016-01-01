See All Psychotherapists in Silver Spring, MD
Tiffany Prather, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Tiffany Prather, PSY

Psychotherapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tiffany Prather, PSY is a Psychotherapist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Tiffany Prather works at Grow Therapy in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    8222 Georgia Ave Fl 2, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Psychological Issues Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tiffany Prather?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tiffany Prather, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Tiffany Prather, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tiffany Prather to family and friends

    Tiffany Prather's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tiffany Prather

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tiffany Prather, PSY.

    About Tiffany Prather, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003063090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Prather, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Prather has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Prather works at Grow Therapy in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Tiffany Prather’s profile.

    Tiffany Prather has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Prather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tiffany Prather, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.