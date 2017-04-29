Tiffany Richey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Richey, APRN
Overview
Tiffany Richey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Locations
Encompass Wellness & Aesthetics910 Nw 139th Street Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 254-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Richey?
Tiffany is a wonderful, caring Nurse Practitioner. She listens to you and you know she is going to help you. She will go above and beyond to make sure you receive the assistance that you need. If you are her patient, know that you are under the care of the BEST.
About Tiffany Richey, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tiffany Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.