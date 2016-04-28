See All Physicians Assistants in Elizabethtown, KY
Tiffany Robinson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tiffany Robinson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Tiffany Robinson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    2413 Ring Road Suite 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2016
    Simply put, the greatest!
    JH in Hodgenville — Apr 28, 2016
    About Tiffany Robinson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841283041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Robinson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Robinson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Tiffany Robinson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tiffany Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.