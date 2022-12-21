See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Collins, CO
Tiffany Serell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Tiffany Serell, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Tiffany Serell, PA-C

Tiffany Serell, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO. 

Tiffany Serell works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tiffany Serell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5791
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Loveland
    2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 541-1380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cosmetic Conditions
Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tiffany Serell?

    Dec 21, 2022
    It’s as if she can read my mind in what I want done! She’s just knows!
    Annie Mccormick — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tiffany Serell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tiffany Serell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tiffany Serell to family and friends

    Tiffany Serell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tiffany Serell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tiffany Serell, PA-C.

    About Tiffany Serell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104856079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Serell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Serell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Serell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Serell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Tiffany Serell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Serell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Serell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Serell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.