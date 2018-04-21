See All Physicians Assistants in Louisville, KY
Tiffany Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tiffany Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY. 

Tiffany Smith works at Radiant Integrative Health Club in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiant Integrative Health Club
    2301 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Tiffany Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tiffany Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tiffany Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tiffany Smith works at Radiant Integrative Health Club in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Tiffany Smith’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Tiffany Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

