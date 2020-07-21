Tiffany Vasa, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Vasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Vasa, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tiffany Vasa, APRN
Tiffany Vasa, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Tiffany Vasa works at
Tiffany Vasa's Office Locations
Bryan Women's Care Physicians - 5055 Building5055 A St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 421-8581Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was incredibly understanding and patient. She knows how to put her patients at ease. Everything was explained clearly and will be back again!
About Tiffany Vasa, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366966897
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Vasa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Vasa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Vasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tiffany Vasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Vasa.
