Tiffany Waller, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tiffany Waller, MSN

Tiffany Waller, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Tiffany Waller works at Grayson Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tiffany Waller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Homewood Office
    2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-6926

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar I Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar I Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 12, 2023
    I have recommended so many of my friends to Tiffany. She is so calm and caring and realized I had anxiety before I even could! She has literally changed my life! I don’t know why others are saying she doesn’t understand pharmacology… she prescribed me propranolol which has changed my entire life. Please don’t listen to the negative reviews and go see her for yourself!
    KL — Jan 12, 2023
    About Tiffany Waller, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1275082430
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Waller, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Waller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Waller works at Grayson Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Tiffany Waller’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tiffany Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Waller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

