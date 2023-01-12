Tiffany Waller, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Waller, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tiffany Waller, MSN
Tiffany Waller, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Tiffany Waller's Office Locations
Homewood Office2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended so many of my friends to Tiffany. She is so calm and caring and realized I had anxiety before I even could! She has literally changed my life! I don’t know why others are saying she doesn’t understand pharmacology… she prescribed me propranolol which has changed my entire life. Please don’t listen to the negative reviews and go see her for yourself!
About Tiffany Waller, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275082430
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Waller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Waller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tiffany Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Waller.
