Tiffany Werhner, LMHC
Overview
Tiffany Werhner, LMHC is a Counselor in Safety Harbor, FL.
Locations
Coastal Medical Devices Inc935 Main St Ste B2, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (239) 200-8433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Tiffany when I was at my lowest. She was extremely patient with me and helped save my life when she helped get me into a rehab. She reassured me she would still be my therpist after completing treatment. She stands by me as I now live a life of recovery while also going through a painful divorce. Together we tackle two diseases and the intense emotions that follow. I do not feel judged when we are in session and we even do family therapy! The Pre-Tiffany version of me would have never expected to have a renowned relationship with my parents. Thank you doesn’t quite cut it for me. I am eternally grateful to have found an amazing therpist.
About Tiffany Werhner, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1720373913
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
