Tiffany Yohey, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tiffany Yohey, APRN

Tiffany Yohey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Tiffany Yohey works at Medschool Associates North-n Virginia St Cmm 230 in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tiffany Yohey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medschool Associates North-n Virginia St Cmm 230
    6255 Sharlands Ave Ste C, Reno, NV 89523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 784-4474
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Tiffany Yohey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104201219
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Yohey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Yohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Yohey works at Medschool Associates North-n Virginia St Cmm 230 in Reno, NV. View the full address on Tiffany Yohey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tiffany Yohey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Yohey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Yohey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Yohey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

