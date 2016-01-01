Tikva Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tikva Butler, RN
Overview of Tikva Butler, RN
Tikva Butler, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Tikva Butler works at
Tikva Butler's Office Locations
-
1
WHASN Desert Inn2860 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 796-9997Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tikva Butler?
About Tikva Butler, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366532434
Frequently Asked Questions
Tikva Butler accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tikva Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tikva Butler works at
10 patients have reviewed Tikva Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tikva Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tikva Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tikva Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.