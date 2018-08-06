See All Counselors in Fort Myers, FL
Tim Green, LMHC

Counseling
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tim Green, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Myers, FL. 

Tim Green works at Tim Green LMHC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tim Green LMHC
    12431 Brantley Commons Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2018
    Tim Green is one of the best counselors I have had. He has helped me tremendously with my anxiety. I have seen several counselors before and they have not helped me deal with my most difficult issues. Tim has actually helped me resolve them so they are no longer issues in my life.
    Ft Myers, FL — Aug 06, 2018
    Photo: Tim Green, LMHC
    About Tim Green, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689780603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

