Dr. Timothy Hug, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hug, OD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hug, OD
Dr. Timothy Hug, OD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Hug works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hug's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1220 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 582-0577
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 230 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 246-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hug?
About Dr. Timothy Hug, OD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780641910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hug accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hug works at
Dr. Hug has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.