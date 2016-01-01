Dr. Timanika Dansby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dansby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timanika Dansby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timanika Dansby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.
Dr. Dansby works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Rosedale Park18610 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223 Directions (313) 331-6967
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dansby?
About Dr. Timanika Dansby, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083016547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dansby accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dansby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dansby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dansby works at
Dr. Dansby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dansby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dansby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dansby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.