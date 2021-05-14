Timiko Drew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Timiko Drew
Overview of Timiko Drew
Timiko Drew is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timiko Drew's Office Locations
- 1 23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 479, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 895-8562
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timiko Drew?
Timiko Drew... She’s just the best. She makes you feel very comfortable She is always so kind and relatable as well as a great listener. You can tell that she tries to be efficient rather than fast (Your Office visit is quick but not rushed) so once she does get in to see you, you will be on your way to your next errand shortly! Highly Recommended!!!.
About Timiko Drew
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326471764
Frequently Asked Questions
Timiko Drew accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timiko Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Timiko Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timiko Drew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timiko Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timiko Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.